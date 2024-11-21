Tim Berners-Lee wants people to get the internet back from Big Tech
Summary
- The prime mover of the web has an ambitious plan that aims to help people keep control of their personal data in little clouds called data pods. To access these, companies would need our permission. This could decentralize power away from Big Tech.
Tim Berners-Lee has a radical proposition. Instead of leaving our online data vulnerable to harvesting by large tech platforms and governments, we should control it. Our own little piece of the web or ‘personal cloud’ should need permission to be accessed. The idea sounds reasonable in theory, though in practice it’s a big ask.