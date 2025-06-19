Rajesh Nambiar: A steady India offers the wobbly world a useful anchor
India’s macroeconomic strength, democratic stability, rising innovation and robust talent pool make it a valuable destination for global businesses. This is not just about Apple Inc’s iPhone production. Interest in India is increasing across the board.
The world today is undergoing a recalibration of trade ties. From tariff escalation and geopolitical conflicts to export curbs and volatile commodities, the post-globalization order is fundamentally being reshaped. In the past five years, global businesses have had to rip up more playbooks than they have followed. Yet, despite robust global demand, cross-border business has grown increasingly complex.