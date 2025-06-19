Rajesh Nambiar: A steady India offers the wobbly world a useful anchor

The cost of not betting on India: In an era where friend-shoring and de-risking dominate global trade strategies, India offers not only alignment with democratic values, but also strategic economic rationale. Amid today’s tariff uncertainty, India enjoys a window of opportunity. It faces lower reciprocal tariffs than many of its competitors, particularly in sectors like electronics; this gives it an edge. While the US pushes for re-shoring, higher export tariffs from countries like Vietnam, Thailand and Taiwan make India more attractive. Though some firms may opt to relocate closer to the US, the risks and costs of such re-shoring remain high.