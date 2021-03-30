An assumption of shared interests is rarely enough to achieve common aims. As game theory tells us, self-interest coupled with the temptation of an immediate pay-off can work against what is ultimately best for all. Environmental degradation is the foremost example of a ‘tragedy of the commons’ yielded by the urge to act selfishly. Covid has placed us in a similar bind. For the pandemic to be quelled, nobody anywhere should be at its mercy. What we need are not just avowals of concern for others, but a global pact that holds all state actors to a mutually-agreed agenda. Last year, European Council president Charles Michel had floated the idea of an international treaty on pandemics designed to ensure universal access to vaccines and drugs during such outbreaks. On Tuesday, 23 national leaders—including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson—joined World Health Organization ( WHO ) director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus in calling for an accord on global health emergencies. Warning of the inevitability of future pandemics, they said covid had served us “a stark and painful reminder that nobody is safe until everyone is safe". Indeed.

The broad goal of such a treaty would be to enhance “mutual accountability and shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation within the international system," in the words of its latest advocates, who have exhorted every country to join them. Given the political slugfest seen across the Pacific in the early phase of our crisis, not to speak of the mutual distrust and weak coordination that has marked the world’s response since, a call like this was waiting to be issued. Had fully signed-up multilateral protocols been in place and duly observed, we need not have had an ugly controversy over the virus’s origin in China, and Chinese authorities would have been commitment-bound to release data on it. To be fair, they did volunteer the genome of SARS-CoV-2 soon enough. This allowed scientists elsewhere to get cracking on preventives and therapies. Yet, while we celebrate the quick creation of various adenovirus and m-RNA vaccines as testimony to the value of science that transcends borders, our collective effort to halt corona transmission has stumbled on varying degrees of vaccine nationalism. Too many doses have been cornered by well-off nations, leaving vast populations vulnerable. The WHO and other agencies have done the world a good turn with their Covax initiative, aimed at granting everyone fast and equitable access to inoculation, but administering the 2 billion doses ordered by it now depends on supplies that are constrained by a jumble of national and market priorities.

India should not only join treaty talks, but also lead them in its capacity as the world’s big vaccine maker. The financial and human cost of any pandemic is horrific and its scars take years to heal. Globally, covid has infected 128 million, killed over 2.8 million, and isn’t even done yet. By Swiss Re’s estimate, this pandemic will likely burn a $12-trillion hole in global economic output by year-end. Such devastation worsens inequality, pushes millions to destitution and sets conditions for social strife. With the habitats of many species endangered by climate change, we must brace for ever more frequent threats to human life posed by zoonotic viruses. As the planet suffers one of the most infectious of these (so far), we must seize this moment to join hands in solidarity.

