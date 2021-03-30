Time for a global treaty on health emergencies

The broad goal of such a treaty would be to enhance “mutual accountability and shared responsibility, transparency and cooperation within the international system," in the words of its latest advocates, who have exhorted every country to join them. Given the political slugfest seen across the Pacific in the early phase of our crisis, not to speak of the mutual distrust and weak coordination that has marked the world’s response since, a call like this was waiting to be issued. Had fully signed-up multilateral protocols been in place and duly observed, we need not have had an ugly controversy over the virus’s origin in China, and Chinese authorities would have been commitment-bound to release data on it. To be fair, they did volunteer the genome of SARS-CoV-2 soon enough. This allowed scientists elsewhere to get cracking on preventives and therapies. Yet, while we celebrate the quick creation of various adenovirus and m-RNA vaccines as testimony to the value of science that transcends borders, our collective effort to halt corona transmission has stumbled on varying degrees of vaccine nationalism. Too many doses have been cornered by well-off nations, leaving vast populations vulnerable. The WHO and other agencies have done the world a good turn with their Covax initiative, aimed at granting everyone fast and equitable access to inoculation, but administering the 2 billion doses ordered by it now depends on supplies that are constrained by a jumble of national and market priorities.

