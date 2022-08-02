Time for a global treaty on uber-deadly weapons

It will soon be 77 years since one country nuked a city in another. We have lived in the shadow of a mushroom cloud’s malevolence after that for so long that it is easy not to notice its existence. Yet, enough nuclear bombs exist to kill all life on earth many times over. Even the accidental launch of a missile tipped with a fissile warhead could make a carbon clean-up look like an easier challenge. Ever since the attacks of ‘9/11’ suffered by the US in 2001, the risk of terrorists armed with nuclear, chemical or biological devices—or even aircraft filled with jet fuel—has had greater salience. While it was anxiety over weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) that led the US to invade Iraq soon after, though none was found there, the Pentagon’s hunt for Al Qaeda leaders has lasted longer, with Osama bin Laden’s successor Ayman al-Zawahiri struck dead in Kabul by US forces only recently, over the weekend. Global efforts to minimize terror threats include stopping money from being sneaked into the development of weapons that can kill at scale. On Monday, India aligned its policy with advice of the Financial Action Task Force by amending its 2005 ban on making WMDs to outlaw the funding of such activity as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}