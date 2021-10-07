Time for an RBI plan to soak up excess liquidity

As RBI reveals its latest policy on Friday, it may be too early to expect a shift in its stance from “accommodative" to neutral. But it could still squeeze its liquidity corridor by raising its reverse repo rate to soak up some cash. Our surplus is estimated in a range of ₹10-12 trillion, including government cash balances. This has pushed interbank call-money rates even below RBI’s reverse repo rate of 3.35%, the rate at which lenders park sums with it that they have no better use of. At times of low credit offtake with high liquidity whipping around chiefly among financiers, this rate tends to act as the country’s base price of money. Reducing the gap between the repo and reverse repo rates would imply action aimed at relatively instant efficacy and also signal RBI’s intent. Meanwhile, special windows for sector-specific infusions of money could perhaps be allowed to lapse. A major facility, renewed this August, will expire at the end of this year. As for RBI’s promise of bond-buying under G-SAP, its big-budget government securities acquisition programme could slowly be wound down. Of course, it can also be used to twist the yield curve of those bonds, done by selling short-term paper to reduce market prices at one end while buying longer-term paper to lift prices at the other. Any move made to absorb extra liquidity, though, may cheer up bond investors and reduce RBI’s very need to intervene.