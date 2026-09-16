The magnitude and impact of corporate frauds have increased as public participation in business financing and corporate growth has grown. About 5% of organizational revenue seeps out annually due to fraud, as estimated. Trust in economic institutions is fundamental to greater capital formation and economic development. Big-ticket frauds involving thousands of crores at regular intervals have hurt investor sentiment and shaken public trust.
Time for a fraud risk index? Credible readings could help investors track the risk of corporate fraud
SummaryIndian investors go by risk-reward ratios and may look at credit ratings as well, but we have no objective way to capture the risk of being scammed. Here’s how research on fraud could be used as a basis to craft an unbiased index that would help secure investors.
The magnitude and impact of corporate frauds have increased as public participation in business financing and corporate growth has grown. About 5% of organizational revenue seeps out annually due to fraud, as estimated. Trust in economic institutions is fundamental to greater capital formation and economic development. Big-ticket frauds involving thousands of crores at regular intervals have hurt investor sentiment and shaken public trust.
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