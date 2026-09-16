Time for a fraud risk index? Credible readings could help investors track the risk of corporate fraud

This index must capture causal factors. The Fraud Hexagon summarizes the research so far. Six dimensions of fraud have been identified. They include ‘pressure’ (motivation to commit fraud), ‘opportunity’ (due to weak controls), ‘rationalization’ (mindset that justifies fraud), ‘capability’ (possession of the skills and position to commit fraud), ‘arrogance’ (belief that one wouldn’t get caught), and ‘collusion’ (working together to commit fraud). These dimensions can be measured quantitatively and qualitatively, and combined into a composite FRI.