Time for a fraud risk index? Credible readings could help investors track the risk of corporate fraud

The magnitude and impact of corporate frauds have increased as public participation in business financing and corporate growth has grown. About 5% of organizational revenue seeps out annually due to fraud, as estimated. Trust in economic institutions is fundamental to greater capital formation and economic development. Big-ticket frauds involving thousands of crores at regular intervals have hurt investor sentiment and shaken public trust.
The magnitude and impact of corporate frauds have increased as public participation in business financing and corporate growth has grown. About 5% of organizational revenue seeps out annually due to fraud, as estimated. Trust in economic institutions is fundamental to greater capital formation and economic development. Big-ticket frauds involving thousands of crores at regular intervals have hurt investor sentiment and shaken public trust.
Investments in corporate securities—debt and equity—carry risks, and every investor balances the risk-reward ratio. However, under the current framework, fraud risk is not explicitly assessable. Public funds are an easy target for fraudsters. These include funds invested in debt, equity and other instruments by financial institutions such as banks, insurance companies and pension funds, and funds raised directly from the capital market.
A recent Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) paper highlighted the disturbing trend of corporate insolvencies resulting from fraud. Fraudsters misuse the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) framework to deflect attention from the underlying fraud since the IBC precludes recourse to any other law.
Banks and other financing institutions employ professionals to assess borrowers’ behaviour and repayment capacity before financing. Institutional financiers monitor corporate performance and sometimes appoint their nominees to their boards. Still, fraud takes its toll.
Ordinary investors in the capital market are most vulnerable because they lack access and tools to analyse information and monitor how corporates use their money. The need for more specific information on the potential for fraudulent behaviour cannot be overstated.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has taken several steps to contain fraud involving public funds invested through banks and financial institutions. These include stricter lending norms, monitoring of loan portfolios, transparent criteria for loan classification and categorization of borrowers as fraudulent after due process. RBI has also opened a central fraud registry.
The capital markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has taken several steps for investor protection. These include the promulgation of regulations to prohibit fraudulent transactions, enhancing transparency through disclosures and disciplining related-party transactions. It takes cognizance of misconduct, misuse and diversion of funds as a preventive measure.
However, the complexity of capital-market fraud requires additional measures to empower investors with more specific information for identifying potential fraud risk.
A Fraud Risk Index (FRI) can be a powerful source of such information. Investors’ ability to gauge potential corporate fraud risk will enable better informed investment decisions. Such an FRI must be distinguished from credit ratings that are common. Numerous corporate failures have occurred due to fraud across geographies even in companies with good ratings, an indication that these are insufficient.
A single-number FRI will be easy to understand. An adverse FRI will forewarn investors and restrict corporates’ ability to raise funds. It will also compel businesses to examine the underlying red flags and take corrective action.
This index must capture causal factors. The Fraud Hexagon summarizes the research so far. Six dimensions of fraud have been identified. They include ‘pressure’ (motivation to commit fraud), ‘opportunity’ (due to weak controls), ‘rationalization’ (mindset that justifies fraud), ‘capability’ (possession of the skills and position to commit fraud), ‘arrogance’ (belief that one wouldn’t get caught), and ‘collusion’ (working together to commit fraud). These dimensions can be measured quantitatively and qualitatively, and combined into a composite FRI.
Several indicators are already available. The Beneish M-Score indicates earnings manipulation based on eight financial ratios. The F-Score (Dechow et al, 2011) indicates accrual quality and predicts material misstatement. The Z-Score (Altman, 1968) measures distress/fraud pressure. The Meta-Model of Fraud (Dorminey et al, 2012) provides a comprehensive list of red flags.
Other proxy measures of various dimensions of the Fraud Hexagon have been attempted based on financial statement variables. For example, a higher likelihood of financial statement fraud correlates strongly with rapid asset growth, external financing needs and specific board/ownership structures. Other studies highlight board independence, promoter share, related-party transactions and auditor qualifications.
Information filed with RBI, Sebi, stock exchanges and the ministry of corporate affairs can be tapped to identify potential fraud, especially when combined with typologies from investigated cases.
These sources capture information for all corporates—public and private—from inception, which can feed into different components of the FRI. A policy framework to harness this information, develop this index and support its continuous disclosure from the moment public funds are raised could pave the way.
Analytical tools, including big data analytics, AI and machine learning, offer immense possibilities. Well trained AI tools can analyse even unstructured text data in financial disclosures and detect fraudulent corporate filings with accuracy.
Transparency would be critical to FRI credibility. It must overcome criticism of conflicts of interest, as with credit rating agencies remunerated by the entities they rate. As extended arms of regulatory oversight and guardians of investors’ trust, stock exchanges have driven innovation, including their launch of indices like BSE Saatvik and NSE Ahimsa. They are ideally placed to run the FRI too. Other agencies that have no conflict of interest could also develop such an index.
Alan Greenspan, former Federal Reserve chair, once said that corruption, embezzlement and fraud exist everywhere; what successful economies do is keep them to a minimum. Our policy framework must imbibe this.
The authors are, respectively, former chairman, Sebi and LIC; and former deputy comptroller and auditor general and member, National Financial Reporting Authority.