Time for India to double down on its institutional frameworks

The combination of high government borrowing and easy monetary policy tends to raise eyebrows. After all, there are many examples where unsustainable public debt loads have led to spiralling inflation.

But as explained by Bank of England’s Ben Broadbent in a recent speech, there is nothing necessarily wrong with their coexistence. Both can be “naturally cyclical", particularly when a country’s central bank is following an inflation-targeting regime. Economic slowdowns can push up the fiscal deficit—for instance via lower tax revenues—and weak demand can lower inflation, allowing (CHK) easier monetary policy.

Instead, the question that arises is an institutional one. Is the policy framework credible? Is fiscal policy controlled by conventional fiscal measures, and is monetary policy controlled by an independent authority? In fact, there is evidence of considerable benefits from having a nominal anchor for monetary policy, particularly during periods of elevated public debt.

During the global financial crisis (GFC), many advanced economies got away with high public debt without the fear of inflation. Some studies attribute this to the institutional credibility created by an inflation-targeting regime. By contrast, in the 1970s and 80s, the UK lacked a fixed nominal target for monetary policy, and so despite a much smaller rise in public debt, inflation and bond yields went shooting up.

So where does India stand in all of this? India was an outlier during the GFC. The fiscal response to the 2008 financial crisis was a strong and arguably permanent one. A side-effect was that inflation soared, eventually culminating in India’s balance of payments reaching near-crisis levels in 2013. Thankfully, that episode led to some monumental changes. The country became a de facto flexible inflation targeter in 2014, and officially passed an inflation-targeting law in 2016.

Inflation has averaged 4.5% since (versus a double-digit rate in the previous few years), and, broadly speaking, India has been in a virtuous cycle of low inflation expectations and low inflation.

Now, with a large drop-off in tax revenue caused by the pandemic, a high fiscal deficit and rising public debt, we believe the authorities should double down on their inflation targeting objective. Given India’s and other countries’ success with inflation targeting, now is the time to strengthen the central bank’s inflation-fighting credentials even further.

This is particularly worth reiterating given that three new monetary policy committee (MPC) members are coming on board for their first meeting on 7-9 October. And India’s inflation target is up for a review in 2021.

So how are things looking on the inflation front?

Consumer prices have been rising at a higher rate than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) 2-6% tolerance band since April this year, and are likely to rise further in September. The popular narrative is that inflation will fall gradually over the next few months as pandemic-led supply disruptions ease.

However, we think upside risks can’t be ignored and these supply disruptions need to be better understood. In particular, we believe inflationary pressures arising from India’s large informal sector need monitoring. The prolonged pandemic is likely to have disrupted many smaller companies that produce and sell essential items for which demand is typically steady.

True, such businesses have a high rate of opening and closing, but the pandemic-led prolonged lockdowns and labour and financial constraints could elongate the time before they reappear, putting upward pressure on prices in the interim. High inflation expectations could become entrenched over this period. It is thus important to ensure that RBI’s hard-won inflation-fighting credibility is not lost.

But will the fight against high inflation come at a large growth cost?

Not particularly. The truth is that the current inflation-targeting regime has enough flexibility built into it. The target is 4%, but the tolerance band is wide at 2-6%. And if that is crossed for three consecutive quarters, there is a provision for RBI to write the central government a letter, putting things in context and discussing remedial steps.

The last few months have demonstrated that this regime has not held RBI back from launching a large growth stimulus. As such, the cost of following an inflation-targeting regime isn’t high.

In fact, keeping inflation at bay is also important for achieving the government’s objective of faster economic growth. Consider this. Several commentators are calling for more fiscal stimulus. But if inflation goes up as a result, the costs would be tantamount to an “inflation tax" on the private sector and could instead slow the economy, endangering the aim of raising growth and lowering debt.

One implication here is to look beyond standard monetary and fiscal stimulus measures and focus on implementing reforms aimed at financial markets and other areas, which would raise medium-term growth without stoking inflation, and put public debt onto a sustainable path.

Finally, what should RBI do at its upcoming policy meeting on 9 October? It has eased monetary policy substantially over the last few months by cutting rates sharply, providing surplus domestic liquidity, and relaxing regulatory norms.

We think RBI should pause on rates. This would serve two purposes. One, it will allow the steps taken so far to work their way through the economy, and two, it would bolster its inflation-fighting credentials, which is particularly important for the first meeting of a revamped MPC.

Pranjul Bhandari is chief India economist at HSBC

