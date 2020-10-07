Time for India to double down on its institutional frameworks

So where does India stand in all of this? India was an outlier during the GFC. The fiscal response to the 2008 financial crisis was a strong and arguably permanent one. A side-effect was that inflation soared, eventually culminating in India’s balance of payments reaching near-crisis levels in 2013. Thankfully, that episode led to some monumental changes. The country became a de facto flexible inflation targeter in 2014, and officially passed an inflation-targeting law in 2016.