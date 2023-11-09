Time for lasting solutions for the uncivil disobedience of our untidy cities
Summary
- Falling air quality courtesy of vehicle exhaust and construction rubble-turned dumping spots alongside roads in metro cities need to change. Indian cities need powerful mayors and sufficient revenues of their own to fix the mess.
A recent fire at a shisha bar and restaurant in Bengaluru prompted the chef to jump off the building. This was captured in a horrific video; the chef remains in a coma. The building had not been inspected by the fire and emergency services department because it has no mandate to inspect buildings under 21 metres. These are the responsibility of the local municipal authorities, who are stretched because at every turn in our cities, jugaad is used to game the system and ignore sensible safety regulations. The tragedy threw a spotlight on the confusing web of government agencies involved in the planning and running of India’s cities. Aromar Revi, who heads the Indian Institute of Human Settlements (IIHS) in Bengaluru, describes the management structures of our cities as “deeply siloed". “Someone fixes the road, and five other agencies seem to compete to dig it up."