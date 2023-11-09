Time for lasting solutions for the uncivil disobedience of our untidy cities

Apathy on the part of residents contributes to the dysfunctional sprawl. Speaking in Bengaluru on Saturday, Pakistani academic Ayesha Siddiqa used the lack of public concern about littering as a metaphor for Pakistan’s governance problems. On my way to her talk, I was driven past a line of metro pillars under construction that serve as housing for garbage dumps underneath. The pattern in Bengaluru is for public works contractors to discard building material—steel rods, battered metal panels and cement pipes that look like brutalist urban artworks—and then for residents to use these sites as landfills. Near affluent Koramangala, an uninterrupted view of garbage for a kilometre or two distracts from the heroics of the city’s kamikaze scooter riders. There is much more order in Mumbai’s public works (and traffic), but even in Mumbai, there has been little effort to use machines that would prevent construction detritus from creating a permanent haze around the city. With our governments setting a bad example, citizens are happy to follow. I am forced to hop, skip and jump over construction materials that take over sidewalks. Empowering a city authority to levy fines on government and private contractors that colonize pavements for building materials would make our cities more pedestrian-friendly. Having used public transport while living overseas, I don’t have a driver’s licence, but I shamefully duck the 10-minute obstacle course to the metro and summon Ubers instead.