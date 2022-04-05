Time for RBI to end its ‘take it easy’ policy!

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The easy monetary policy that, doubtless, served us well in the early days of the pandemic has run its course. It’s now time to shift gears and tackle the bigger bogey in the room – inflation. So, will the MPC finally signal its willingness to change?
‘Urvasi, Urvasi, take it easy Urvasi, vazhkkayil, vellave, (to be successful), take it easy policy,’ went the chartbuster song composed and sung by AR Rehman for the 1990s Tamil film, Kadhalan.
Over the past many months, since May 2020 to be precise, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), chaired by the governor, the soft-spoken Shaktikanta Das from the Tamil Nadu cadre of the Indian Administrative Service, seems to have taken Rahman’s advice to heart. It has taken easy (monetary) policy to a new level altogether!
It has stuck to the status quo. On both policy rates and stance. Adamantly! It’s almost as though, in the MPC’s, or rather the RBI’s view, nothing changed in the intervening period.
But facts show otherwise. Growth, after dipping to an all-time low of -24.4% in the first quarter of 20-21, recovered to a record 20.1% in Q1 of 21-22 (admittedly driven by the base effect) and continued to improve in subsequent quarters. By the end of September 2021, GDP (gross domestic product) had surpassed the pre-Covid level. Sure, the fact that we lost two years of growth due to the pandemic is nothing to write home about. But the important point to note is that India is not an outlier in that regard.
However, even as the picture on the growth front shows steady improvement, the picture on the inflation front is just the reverse. Inflation ruled at well above RBI’s tolerance band of 2-6% (average inflation was 6.2% during FY 20-21) and continued to rule high for much of FY 21-22. The latest numbers show consumer price inflation for February 2022 at an eight-month high of 6.07 while wholesale price inflation at 13.11% is the 11th consecutive month of double-digit inflation, even without accounting for higher crude oil prices (fuel prices were held unchanged from November 2021 to March 2022, courtesy state elections).
No wonder the question uppermost on most observers’ minds as the MPC meets later this week, and the governor announces its decision on the policy (repo) rate on Friday, is, will the MPC, and more importantly the RBI, realise it’s time to shed inertia. The easy monetary policy that, doubtless, served us well in the early days of the pandemic has run its course. It’s now time to shift gears and tackle the bigger bogey in the room – inflation. So, will the MPC finally signal its willingness to change? Will it change its tone, its stance, or the policy rate? Will it finally make up lost time or will it, like Larry Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, said of the US Fed, continue to be “so far behind the curve that it cannot even see it"?
Unfortunately, the portents are not too bright. Though both governor Das and his deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, Michael Patra, have spoken of the need to revise inflation and growth estimates in the light of recent developments, they have also repeated their by-now-familiar refrain that growth still needs support. This, despite the fact that intervening events since the February meeting of the MPC – the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war that saw a dramatic increase in oil and other commodity prices – should have equally dramatically altered the growth-inflation trade-off to favour inflation control.
Remember, revised projections alone mean very little. They must be backed by action. Unless the MPC’s decision and the RBI's actions are tailored to the changed circumstances and new realities reflected in the revised projections priorities, chances are we will only see more of the same – take it easy policy. At a time when there is a very real danger of inflation shooting up and staying above the target range of 2-6%, thanks to rising oil prices, there is a crying need for RBI to revert to its mandated role of ensuring price stability. At the very least the MPC must signal a willingness to re-think its easy (read, accommodative) policy and move to a neutral stance.
And, unlike in the past where, more often than not, the RBI negated the MPC’s decisions through a series of open-market operations, euphemistically called ‘liquidity adjustment’, that effectively brought the rate well below the MPC-determined policy rate, it must follow through on MPC’s decision in letter and, spirit.
It is by now abundantly clear that the continuance of easy monetary policy is like pushing on a string. Credit offtake has barely budged, while markets have largely discarded RBI’s rate signals as well the governor’s plea to banks to discard their commercial instincts and treat the yield curve as a public good. Over the past few months, bond yields have risen substantially.
Sure, the government’s announcement of a large first-half borrowing does skew the pitch somewhat. After two years of bailouts from the RBI, North Block (that houses the finance ministry) might feel let down. But the governor could always take a leaf out of the books of economist John Maynard Keynes, and ask, ‘When facts change, I change my mind - what do you do, sir’.
Time for RBI to end its ‘take it easy’ policy!
