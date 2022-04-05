Time for RBI to end its ‘take it easy’ policy!

No wonder the question uppermost on most observers’ minds as the MPC meets later this week, and the governor announces its decision on the policy (repo) rate on Friday, is, will the MPC, and more importantly the RBI, realise it’s time to shed inertia. The easy monetary policy that, doubtless, served us well in the early days of the pandemic has run its course. It’s now time to shift gears and tackle the bigger bogey in the room – inflation. So, will the MPC finally signal its willingness to change? Will it change its tone, its stance, or the policy rate? Will it finally make up lost time or will it, like Larry Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, said of the US Fed, continue to be “so far behind the curve that it cannot even see it"?