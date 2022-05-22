Time for us to work out a universal basic income

Inequality is a more complex problem than poverty, but it accentuates India’s need for an even more foundational safety net. For welfare efficiency, we should institute leak-proof direct transfers covering all adults. No doubt, a UBI scheme would be expensive. For about a billion beneficiaries, it would cost an annual ₹12 trillion just for each adult to get a monthly ₹1,000. But what looks like premature welfarism today could well be affordable tomorrow as central coffers expand, especially if we snip inefficient fiscal expenses and urge the non-needy to opt out. An eligibility cut-off is sure to be proposed, but a denial criterion could defeat its inclusivity and pose barriers to upward mobility at that level. As for the worry of workers slackening off, an assured income would act as a belly-filler at best, so that should not deter an Indian UBI plan. In general, misgivings over a backward bend in an economy’s labour-supply curve caused by cash giveaways have been debunked by studies. In the US, a 2018 working paper by Ioana Marinescu on the behavioural effects of cash transfers (bit.ly/3sPRRm2) found just a 1% drop in labour supply induced by a 10% income boost. Earlier research by Abhijit Banerjee and others, outlined in ‘Debunking the Stereotype of the Lazy Welfare Recipient’ (bit.ly/3G7zOgw), had similar findings for emerging economies. Even if it does induce some laziness, it would be a price worth paying. It’s time for a plan to share public funds with all citizens in need. Let’s aim to redesign redistribution, employ a digital rupee and give the concept a literal makeover.

