Time to end systemic misogyny reflected in the gender pay gap
We would clearly have a more productive world if we can achieve gender justice in remuneration
In a pre-pandemic world, UN Women alerted us that “women only make 77 cents for every dollar earned by men", resulting in lifelong income inequality. An International Labour Organization policy brief in July 2021 drew attention to the pandemic’s gendered impact on the global labour market, with women’s employment down 4.2%, compared to 3% for men. The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021 aired pessimism, saying that the gender pay gap is likely to further widen by 5%.