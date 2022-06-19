Time to end systemic misogyny reflected in the gender pay gap

As the pandemic aggravated existing gender inequalities, PayScale’s State of the Gender Pay Gap Report 2022 for the US revealed that the uncontrolled gender pay gap in 2021 was $0.82 for every $1 that men made in America, whereas the controlled gender pay gap, or the salary difference once all compensable factors —such as job title, education, experience, industry, job level and hours worked—are accounted for, was $0.99 for every $1 men made, one cent closer to equal, but still not equal. The study inferred that even if the controlled gender pay gap disappeared, the uncontrolled gender pay gap would persist, as higher paying positions are still disproportionately accessible to men compared to women. Moreover, women also pay a “motherhood penalty" and suffer from an uncontrolled pay gap of $0.74 for every dollar earned by a male parent, which over the years, shrinks to $0.88 on the dollar, suggesting that women without children face fewer social barriers in securing higher-paying jobs. Claudia Goldin, a Harvard economist, in her study found that the gender wage gap in the US is the largest for women in their thirties, the prime childbearing years. Henrik Kleven, a Princeton economist, using data from Denmark, which is a country with a robust social safety net, observed that child-bearing creates a 20% gender wage gap. In Denmark, theoretically, both parents are allowed to split up childcare leave, but in reality, men accounted for just 10% of parental leave, whereas women took most of it. Kleven attributed the trend to an environmental factor that makes it harder for mothers to stay on at work as full-time workers, and a natural propensity that compels them to stay close to newborns.

