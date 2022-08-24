Time to separate hype from the reality of ESG investing

But, as the famous saying goes, “In theory there is no difference between theory and practice, in practice there is." So it goes for the theoretical foundation of ESG investing. Even if we accept that markets underprice or fail to price ESG risk, starving offending firms of capital will not dissolve or dissuade their operations. This is because the fundamental rule of financial markets is that a price, like love, changes everything. As the price of these assets is driven down, at some point they will become attractive enough for private capital to own and fund them. Thus, as long as there is demand for ‘dirty’ fuels and mining them is financially feasible, they will continue to be mined. The only thing ESG investing can change is drive down their price and transfer operations into private hands. Hardly a solution to save the world from the climate crisis. This is exactly what has happened globally in coal mining, where major assets have been transferred to private players who continue to operate and even expand these mines. Many major listed firms like BHP and Exxon have also been forced to divest ‘dirty’ assets, but pollution goes on.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}