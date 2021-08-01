Time to set ourselves a carbon-neutrality goal

Case scenarios of the earth’s gradual but relentless heating vary by how well we unite to intervene against it, but have thankfully grown less fuzzy. Right now, our average mercury reading is at least 1.2° Celsius higher than it was before the debut of industrial exhaust, the fallout of an age that saw the West steam ahead, taming one form of energy after another, with the rest in catch-up mode also spewing out tonnes of carbon in a great big quest for modern comforts that must clean itself up before it gets too late. On our current trajectory, by an estimate of the Climate Action Tracker, we are on course for an average of almost 3° Celsius more than the pre-industrial level by century-end. Recent studies suggest that apart from Arctic countries, our subcontinent would bear the brunt of it, be it crop distortion or sea elevation, the survival of species or the ‘wet bulb’ misery of extra-humid heat. In this no-further-action scenario, we may even be exposed to temperatures a degree or two above 3°. To avert horror, the global mean must go no more than a third of a degree higher than it already has. However, even if carbon belches are muzzled exactly as pledged six years ago by countries that signed a pact in Paris aimed at keeping the rise to “well below 2° Celsius" above the pre-industrial baseline, there is very little hope of that. Even a cap of 2° would require post-Paris commitments to be met, too. Just this year, two major avowals were made. America gave up its ostrich stance to say it will go carbon neutral by 2050 and China declared its goal to do likewise by 2060. The biggest carbon addicts of the West and East have thus sworn not to add any further oven-knob gases to our air after that. According to climate trackers, this means that our Paris target of 2° has finally begun to look doable, with a 3° roast-case reduced to a tail-risk outcome if all promises are kept. Sadly, though, we’d still overshoot our 1.5° danger mark by half a degree Celsius.

