Timely changes to streamline takeovers

Whether an acquirer can acquire on the floor of the stock exchange substantial shares that trigger an open offer has been a question that has received divergent views. Sebi’s latest proposal seeks to set this matter to rest and permit the closing of the underlying trigger transaction on the exchange, provided the acquirer retains the shares in escrow and does not exercise the voting rights. To elaborate, Sebi proposes to amend Regulation 22(2A) of the Takeover Code. Regulation 22(1) prohibits an acquirer from completing the transaction that triggers an open offer until the offer period expires—except inter alia in cases of preferential allotments. Regulation 22(2), however, allows the acquirer to complete the triggering transaction 21 days after filing of the detailed public statement if it deposits 100% of the open offer consideration in escrow. Regulation 22(2A) currently seeks to make an exception to Regulation 22(1), whereby the acquirer can close the underlying transaction even before expiry of the 21-day period, provided (a) the acquirer acquires the shares of the target company through a preferential issue or through the stock exchange settlement process, ‘other than through bulk deals or block deals’; and (b) the shares so acquired are kept in an escrow account and the acquirer does not exercise any voting rights over such shares. Regulation 22(2A) in its current form was baffling as preferential allotments were in any case exempted from Regulation 22(1), and also it was unclear as to what falls within substantial acquisition through the stock exchange settlement process that is neither a block or bulk deal. The proposed amendment by Sebi is helpful as it expands the exemption under Regulation 22 (2A) to bulk and block deals, which was earlier expressly not permitted.