Tina Fey wants the wealthy to quit ‘side hustles’: Is she right?
Summary
- The Hollywood actor-producer’s quip on the rich earning a quick buck went viral in the US. But how much money is ‘enough’ is hard to estimate and wealthy celebrities doing brand endorsements, for example, needn’t be a sign of greed.
Americans have a complicated relationship with wealth. On one hand, 73% of millennials aspire to be members of the three-comma club [in US dollar terms]. On the other, 71% of the country’s population believes billionaires aren’t doing enough with their fortunes to better US society. Often, those outside wealthy circles are the loudest critics of what the elites should be doing with their money. What isn’t so common is a public indictment from one wealthy person about the earning habits of another.