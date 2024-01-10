Titan glitters in Q3, beating all the odds
Summary
- The stock remains a darling of investors after the company's strong performance in the third quarter, with positive perceptions of its business model boosted by the “Jhunjhunwala effect”.
Titan released a stronger-than-expected business update for the third quarter of FY24. Although household consumption was not very strong during the festive season, jewellery demand remained high and Titan (and other jewellery businesses) saw strong growth. This was despite volatile gold prices, a large number of Shradh days, and flash floods in Tamil Nadu that forced shops there to shut for a week. Shradh is a Hindu ceremony performed to honour one's deceased parents and ancestors.