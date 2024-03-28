T.M. Krishna stir: The world of Carnatic music needs to open up further
Summary
- Carnatic musician T.M. Krishna’s decision to accept an award from the Madras Music Academy got traditionalists all worked up as he’s been an establishment critic and some of his fans miffed for appearing to get so easily co-opted. Inclusivity, though, seems far off.
Carnatic musician T.M. Krishna has been known as a disruptor for nearly a decade now, and this time, his decision to accept an award from the Madras Music Academy has both his supporters and detractors in a huff. His detractors remain firm in their view that Krishna is destroying their carefully walled-in world of cultural superiority; his supporters are unsure about why he is returning to the fold when he has travelled so far.