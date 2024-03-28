T.M. Krishna stir: The world of Carnatic music needs to open up further

Carnatic musician T.M. Krishna has been known as a disruptor for nearly a decade now, and this time, his decision to accept an award from the Madras Music Academy has both his supporters and detractors in a huff. His detractors remain firm in their view that Krishna is destroying their carefully walled-in world of cultural superiority; his supporters are unsure about why he is returning to the fold when he has travelled so far.

While this debate animates a minuscule section of society, the Carnatic music ecosystem of Chennai could serve as an example to explain why inclusion is petrifying to some: Lead performers, concert organizers and even critics and arts writers come largely from the same caste, their centuries of social capital working to keep them in that position, even allowing them to keep others out. Until about a decade ago, journalists with the “wrong surname" who were covering the arts beat in Chennai were at times stonewalled by gatekeepers of the insular world of Carnatic music. The profiling can be sophisticated or direct. As a cub reporter in Chennai years ago, I have been asked gently leading questions by both organizers and musicians about my background, or more direct ones about my caste location. In a few cases, they’ve chosen not to share stories about their art, experience and practice because I am not from the same caste or because I’d chosen not to answer. To be sure, these instances cannot compare with what performers from marginalized communities have said they face.

There may have been some easing of this bias against those who are merely observers of this world, as I was, but conscious exclusion remains and music and dance are tightly leashed. For practitioners who do not tick all the boxes, navigating the system can be near impossible. As recently as two years ago, an upper-caste writer published a review (which has since been edited) that questioned the merit of a show by a hereditary-caste performer because the dancer did not adhere to Brahminical notions of beauty, movement and symmetry. Late last year, another review on the same site hinted that a certain performer drew large audiences only on account of the individual’s caste identity. This review was also edited and republished after there was an outcry on social media.

The Carnatic music world puts certain individuals, spaces and organizations on a pedestal and lays down their terms of engagement. True inclusion would require a ceding of power and an acknowledgement of one’s own complicity in perpetuating inequality. It is far easier to invoke ideas of respect and tradition to retain the status quo.

Academia, politics, the corporate world and almost every other sphere of activity have been forced to confront caste, however imperfectly, and consider ways to work on inclusion, but the world of Carnatic music and Bharatanatyam seems to have shut itself off. The systemic alienation, erasure and snubbing of hereditary performing communities in an effort to create “pure" classical art forms has not been acknowledged. It often comes as a surprise to many that Sadir was appropriated and refashioned into Bharatanatyam. There are plenty of reliable and accessible sources for more information on this .

Krishna has written and spoken about some of this injustice, looking within to question an unfair social ecosystem that sustains Carnatic music, the role of creativity in such a structured form of classical art, the role of the arts in democracy, and more. This time, though, he has chosen not to explain why he is accepting an award when so little has changed since he first decided in 2015 not to perform during the Margazhi season, the string of Carnatic music concerts held every winter, and spoke out against its insular ways. He has since performed with fisherfolk and Jogappa artistes and made choices and statements that have enraged traditionalists.

A few years ago, Sadir practitioner Swarnamalya Ganesh, who, like Krishna, has plenty of social and cultural capital, acknowledged the following in an opinion piece for The News Minute in the context of dance: “Of course, if the attempt is by a well-accepted artiste, the norm itself often shifts to accommodate it." This seems to be happening at the Music Academy now. Would a performer from another social bracket have been considered for this award by the institution under the same circumstances? Many performers, especially hereditary-caste performers, have been blacklisted for saying far less.

While the award does signal a nearly 100-year-old institution’s willingness to consider change, performers from other castes and communities still seem too few and far between. This entire storm over Krishna, the Music Academy and purported protectors of tradition, therefore, remains an esoteric argument among privileged upper-caste performers and connoisseurs about who should be “allowed" to play in “their" performance spaces. Those who have been kept on the sidelines and those whose art forms have been appropriated remain on the margins of this conversation on inclusion.

The gap between intention and action remains a yawning one—and it will take more than signalling to bridge it.