To be jabbed or not to be jabbed—that is the question

A vaccination strategy can help in two equally vital ways. The first would be to very quickly reduce covid hospitalizations and fatalities. Multi-country trials of Oxford/AstraZeneca’s vaccine (Covishield in India) have shown that 22 to 90 days after a single dose, its efficacy in reducing symptomatic infections has been 76%. Even more reassuringly, there were no hospital admissions—or deaths—in the immunized group. Data from US trials confirm these findings. Comparably, the makers of Covaxin report an interim efficacy of 81% in Phase 3 clinical trials. A swift vaccination programme could, within a few weeks, reduce the burden of care, and the devastation wrought, on patients, families and our health care system. The second effect of vaccination would be to reduce covid transmission. While not preventing it altogether, evidence suggests that a single dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has an efficacy of 63.9% against an infection by covid, symptomatic or asymptomatic. Thus vaccination can not only obviate hospitalization but can also lessen transmission.