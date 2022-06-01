To bring petro fuels under GST, Bibek Debroy’s advice is worth listening to

How does GST reduce the price, if the tax rate is not cut? Non-GST taxes cascade, meaning the price of a product on which tax is computed includes the elements of non-GST tax that have gone into the price of inputs for the good on which the tax is being computed built into the price. For example, consider an input A that costs ₹100, which bears a tax of 10% and is converted by a producer into product B by adding ₹20 of value. B bears a GST of 18%. If the tax on the input is GST, the pricing of B goes like this: cost of input ( ₹100) plus value-added ( ₹20) plus 18% tax on the price of B before tax ( ₹120 x 0.18 = ₹21.6). The producer of B does not add the tax of 10% of the input cost of ₹100 or ₹10 that he has borne while purchasing the input, because he gets an input tax credit for the ₹10 he has paid on the input and pays to the government only ₹11.6 ( ₹21.6 – ₹10) to the government. The ₹10 tax on the input has been paid by the supplier of A to the producer of B. The final price of B is ₹120 plus tax of ₹21.6, that is, ₹141.6.