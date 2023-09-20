Plateauing financial assets of households are the real cause for concern

An analysis of the data for the past five years shows the sharp fall in household NFS is almost entirely explained by the increase in their financial liabilities. Thus, while the share of household financial assets in GDP has been fairly steady – in the range of 10.9% to 12.0% (apart from the covid year of FY21 when it rose to 15.4% thanks to the fall in consumption following the lockdown) – there has been a sharp increase in their financial liabilities. Households’ financial liabilities increased by almost 53%, from 3.8% of GDP in FY22 to 5.8% in 2022-23, even as their financial assets fell by only 1.8%, from 11.1% of GDP to 10.9% during the same period.

