To generate jobs, India should consider a jobs-linked incentive scheme
Summary
- While the employment scheme announced by the government in this year’s budget does encourage companies to expand payrolls, what may work better is a programme that mirrors the PLI scheme in making direct payments for meeting specific targets.
Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data shows that around 12-13 million formal jobs are added every year. This is good news. On the other hand, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy reveals an unemployment rate that has ranged from 7.2% to 9% this year.