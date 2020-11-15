To get into the game, India needs more than sops

Government departments settling bills on time will ease a $27-billion logjam, improving the private sector’s cash flow and its capacity to take on new projects. Just doing this won’t create the eight to 10 million jobs the country needs every year. India has to persuade investors to set aside its reputation as a tough place to do business. Only then will the supply side deepen and demand strengthen. About 10% of Modi’s financial incentives are earmarked for drugmakers. That’s just as well. Being able to supply a covid vaccine to its own population and to other developing countries could give its manufacturing sector and the broader economy a confidence boost. With some luck, both today and tomorrow will look better.