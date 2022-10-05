To halt the rise of authoritarians, let us grasp the games they play4 min read . Updated: 05 Oct 2022, 09:57 PM IST
The Incarceration Game offers us insights on power perpetuation that can help design safeguards
A spectre is haunting Russia, the spectre of dissent. Anti-draft protests have broken out in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian cities, large and small. Thousands of young men are fleeing the country [rather than get drafted by Russia for its armed forces at a time of war]. And more than 2,000 Russians have reportedly been arrested after protesting against President Vladimir Putin’s attempt to mobilize 300,000 reservists to fight his war in Europe against Ukraine.