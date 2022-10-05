To halt the rise of authoritarians, let us grasp the games they play

In an era of democratic backsliding, it behooves us to comprehend the forces that entrench authoritarian regimes. By better understanding why some tyrants endure while others succumb to popular uprisings, we could design better laws and constitutions that ensure leaders cannot hold on to power against their people’s will. After all, constitutional tweaks have strengthened the foundations of democracy in the past. For example, the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America limits the country’s presidents to two terms in office, thus limiting the authoritarian temptation one sees in countries like China, where President Xi Jinping will seek—and almost certainly gain—an unprecedented third term this month.

