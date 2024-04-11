To hold exams or not: It isn’t an easily answerable question
Summary
- Unfortunate confusion over this dilemma in Karnataka has made school students suffer needlessly. Has the right to education law been misinterpreted?
The Supreme Court issued an interim stay on a Karnataka high court order which had allowed ‘board examinations’ to be conducted for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 in schools in Karnataka. It also said that for the examinations that had already been conducted, the results may not be communicated to anyone at all. However, some of the results had already been announced before the Supreme Court issued its order. Earlier, because of the high court’s order and then the stay on it, school examinations had been rescheduled. All this has naturally caused public confusion and angst, not least among students and their parents.