To hold exams or not: It isn’t an easily answerable question

As a result, over the past 15 years, children got promoted from one class to the next till class 8, and there has been no certain way of knowing whether they have learnt what they should have. Many teachers and parents have been vocal advocates for examinations and detention, claiming children have lost the incentive to learn. Other, more astute observers have pointed out that without a clear mechanism of feedback, even children and their parents don’t know what learning is happening. Advocates of ‘no detention’ alleged that teachers and others were shirking their responsibilities by arguing for examinations and detention. We cannot get into this charged debate in this piece; let us just say that any extreme position is fraught with problems.