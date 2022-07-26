To jail or not to jail isn’t such a difficult decision

In recent weeks, our judiciary has repeatedly sounded the alarm over an outbreak of mindless arrests and jail time that has become a feature—not the bug—of criminal justice in the country. Earlier this month, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana urged the reform of a punishing system that keeps under-trials locked up for months and years in “the black boxes" of our prisons without their case coming to trial. In another case, SC Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Sundaresh laid out the first principles of criminal procedure when it comes to arrests: that “bail, not jail" must be the reflex of judges; that the accused must be assumed innocent till proven guilty; that they must not be put behind bars for long stints if they pose no danger of influencing the probe, or escape. The court also called for a comprehensive law on bail modelled on similar legislation in the UK, which recognizes a right to bail. Further, it observed that the colonial legal apparatus we inherited in 1947 continues to shape the way the might of the state is used against individuals. This is a worry that goes far beyond high-profile cases like those of Zubair or Marathi actor Ketaki Chithale, who was arrested for an allegedly offensive post about Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, or of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who spent weeks in prison on flimsy charges under a draconian narcotics law. Over 75% of Indian prisoners are under-trials, serving what in effect are jail sentences even though courts have not decided on their guilt. A closer look at data reveals a grimmer reality: two-thirds of those locked up this way belong to marginalized castes and tribes. Many lack the means to access legal aid, take on the maze or even put up bail money.