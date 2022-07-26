To jail or not to jail isn’t such a difficult decision

India’s Supreme Court has cautioned against abuse of power in arresting people and again emphasized everyone’s innocence until proven guilty. Its message should not go unheeded
Arrest is not meant to be and must not be used as a punitive tool because it results in one of the gravest possible consequences emanating from criminal law: the loss of personal liberty." This is the Supreme Court (SC) speaking, and our entire system of law and its enforcement, from cops and courts to police bosses and politicians, would do well to listen. “When the power to arrest is exercised without application of mind and without due regard to the law, it amounts to an abuse of power." The court said this in its ruling last week granting bail to Mohammed Zubair, a fact-checker who was first arrested for tweeting a still from a 1983 Hindi film. He found himself trapped in a loop of multiple cases piled on to him in two states, setting him up for rounds of arrest, bail pleas and dock hearings. It was an example of “the machinery of criminal justice being relentlessly employed" against the accused, noted our top court, a trap that meant “the process has itself become the punishment."
In recent weeks, our judiciary has repeatedly sounded the alarm over an outbreak of mindless arrests and jail time that has become a feature—not the bug—of criminal justice in the country. Earlier this month, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana urged the reform of a punishing system that keeps under-trials locked up for months and years in “the black boxes" of our prisons without their case coming to trial. In another case, SC Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M.M. Sundaresh laid out the first principles of criminal procedure when it comes to arrests: that “bail, not jail" must be the reflex of judges; that the accused must be assumed innocent till proven guilty; that they must not be put behind bars for long stints if they pose no danger of influencing the probe, or escape. The court also called for a comprehensive law on bail modelled on similar legislation in the UK, which recognizes a right to bail. Further, it observed that the colonial legal apparatus we inherited in 1947 continues to shape the way the might of the state is used against individuals. This is a worry that goes far beyond high-profile cases like those of Zubair or Marathi actor Ketaki Chithale, who was arrested for an allegedly offensive post about Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar, or of Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, who spent weeks in prison on flimsy charges under a draconian narcotics law. Over 75% of Indian prisoners are under-trials, serving what in effect are jail sentences even though courts have not decided on their guilt. A closer look at data reveals a grimmer reality: two-thirds of those locked up this way belong to marginalized castes and tribes. Many lack the means to access legal aid, take on the maze or even put up bail money.
The top judiciary’s vocal activism on this count is urgent and essential. But it is also true that, on its watch, the lower judiciary openly flouts such guidelines and the instinct remains to favour the state apparatus over the citizen. Not just that, when it comes to harsh anti-terror laws, the judiciary at all levels has appeared hesitant to grant bail. Last year, when the Delhi high court tried to raise the bar on prolonged jailing in such cases, the top court stepped in to say the former’s ruling couldn’t set a precedent. Even so, its latest message mustn’t go unheeded in times of state overreach. Fair trials and respect for personal liberty are cornerstones of democracy. They are eroded at great risk.