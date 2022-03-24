To snip or not to snip is not an invalid question

The Valley’s Hindu minority departed under the grim shadow of terror and its echoes of Partition have been in need of cathartic airing, empathy and sensitivity. ‘Never again’ needs to be everyone’s resolve. Nervy as the subject is, it must stay open to enquiry, even if fraught with politics. Shades of ideology often attend a storyteller’s craft. Advocacy of democracy, for example, is clear in Servant of the Nation, a fictional 2015 series about a common man elevated by a viral rant to Ukraine’s presidency. It starred Volodymyr Zelensky, elected to that post in 2019, and featured quips like a gadget described as “fair communism" for “satisfying our needs in spite of our capabilities". Ideology is inevitable in art. If a film is based on real events, as The Kashmir Files is, then it must pass a stricter test of creative liberty. While its ideological frame is obvious in its hardsell of Article 370’s abrogation, a saffron cause, its sensibility would have gained much from a Kurosawa-like lens on an issue with multiple perspectives. Its portrayals of terrorists, however, blur all too easily with those of Muslim locals. Script snips could not have tackled such a lack of nuance, though other cuts could’ve served ends that our free-speech caveats were arguably meant for.