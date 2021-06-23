To trace or not to trace: A three-fold test could settle it

There are three public-policy arguments that help understand how to steer between privacy and public order. First, Supreme Court judgements like the 2017 Puttaswamy judgment on privacy. It held that the right to privacy is an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty, and, thus, is protected under Article 21. Like all fundamental rights under the Constitution, the right to privacy could be subject to reasonable restrictions. However, any invasion of privacy requires that an enabling law must be based on a legitimate state aim, should not suffer from arbitrariness and adopt means that are proportionate to the object and needs it seeks to fulfil. This test of reasonableness was also adopted in the Supreme Court’s Aadhaar judgement. Consequently, there is a legitimate way forward for public-order tracing under the IT Rules which would satisfy such a three-fold test. This allows for public-order tracing but only in a manner that constitutes a reasonably formulated infringement of privacy, meeting the touchstones of legitimacy, lack of arbitrariness and proportionality. Framing the legitimate state interest that necessitates tracing must be precise, so as to obviate any concern of arbitrary application.