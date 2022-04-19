Today’s entrepreneurial boom may disappoint us

What has motivated this rush of entrepreneurship is not easy to assess. A hint may lie in the breakup of India’s startup data. Of all the new ventures created last fiscal year, more than three-fifths were in the services sector. The industrial sector accounted for about 47,800 of them, while agriculture and allied activities added some 13,400 to the total. To the government’s credit, starting a business has certainly become easier than it was, and, as opportunities and big ideas can sprout anywhere, we could well see successes emerge in all three sectors. Services are where most of the action has been, so its popularity is no surprise. But these also cover markets that require very little capital investment to satisfy. Indeed, an elementary service startup would require no more than a laptop—or smartphone—and a wifi connection. Juxtapose this ease of doing business with anecdotal trends observed since the covid outbreak, and it would be fair to assume that a significant proportion of new set-ups in an era of stiff GST surveillance are just modest home operations run by laid off employees. In the tech world, for example, many app developers who got pushed out of jobs have opened shop as independent suppliers, though artificial intelligence and self-coding machines could still deprive them of work contracts in the years ahead. The so-called gig economy, in particular, throbs with solo gigs. Few of these single-person enterprises are likely to expand staff beyond a small crew for assistance, let alone attain a growth path that can create new jobs year after year.