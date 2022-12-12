Today’s world is missing a champion of free trade

What the Trump administration began in the name of “America first" has not only continued brazenly under President Joe Biden, whose “America is back" evidently did not include reclaiming its role as a champion of free trade, it has enlarged its agenda to protect various high-tech industries, even deny stuff to geopolitical rivals that could someday put US advances in the shade. In true-blue Cold War tradition, the notion that China is a threat big enough to bend market logic to realpolitik now appears to have bipartisan backing in the US. Panicky books on China’s rise by analysts like Peter Navarro, a Trump advisor, may have fanned fears behind this retreat of both economic principle and seafaring sense, but it was not as if we have had no prior hints of it. In 2002, when George W. Bush sought to erect barriers around the US steel market, later ruled unfair by the WTO, it was clear that Washington would not live up to its rhetoric. Like those it berates, it could turn statist on a dime. While US steelmakers had cheered that move, just as they did 16 years on with makers of another metal joining in, claims of gains for the US economy have been dubious, at best. Users of the two metals have had to bear higher costs. Yet, the reality that free trade cheapens products all around and delivers net gains across the world stays largely ignored, globally.