Madam Nirmala Sitharaman: Let tech start-ups list overseas directly

The time is ripe for this. The bets are off for now on China, whose education technology and technology companies attracted billions of dollars until the Xi Jinping regime launched a crackdown last year. Influential investors, including George Soros, have trimmed their exposure to these companies. Chinese ADRs are now “uninvestable", one of the world’s largest hedge funds has said. This loss of global investor appetite for these stocks has freed up investible resources that Indian startups want to tap. Global investors are sitting on piles of cash and looking for good returns outside China. Letting startups list overseas directly could be a significant reform with which Sitharaman can resuscitate the dulling growth story.