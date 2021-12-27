Indian regulators are often blamed for blinking in the face of pressure from either market participants or the sovereign. But the RBI exhorting banks and others to transit to a safer system is a case of the regulator pushing for a security upgrade for digital platforms and online transactions. The RBI doesn’t want card data of customers stored on the servers of merchant establishments, as they do not fall directly under its regulatory purview. It is thus pushing for a new system in which algorithms will generate a distinct token for each transaction. Adding this extra layer of security will lower the risk of online frauds, including incidents of hacking or phishing, and deliver improved safety for users of e-commerce or online payment services. Once in place, the safer system is bound to bolster public confidence in digital banking. It is against that backdrop that the Indian central bank chief recently flagged off cyber security and digital frauds as major areas of concern.