Business bestsellers survive but where did management gurus go?
SummaryRecall Tom Peters and the days of management fame conferred by book success? Today, the genre faces a glut even as online platforms have cost books their monopoly over idea dissemination. How then can thought leadership be achieved?
Once upon a time, a best-selling book would grant its author guru status. Having your name embossed on the hardback cover was an unofficial badge of expertise, whether you were an aspiring management thinker, a boardroom sage or a speaker-circuit regular. Unlike keynote invitations, books delivered credibility and had intellectual cachet. Not anymore. In an era where everyone seems to have published something, has the gold standard of thought leadership lost its lustre?