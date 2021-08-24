Last week your humble correspondent found several empty shelves at each of two Indiana department stores. This week the proprietor of a Massachusetts diner reports that he can’t find needed kitchen staff. The restaurateur adds that he has personally enjoyed 1.5 days off work since the spring of 2020. Anecdotes aside, many businesses continue to run short of supplies and labor, suggesting prices for both will continue to rise.

Jaewon Kang reports for The Wall Street Journal:

Grocery-store chains are still battling supply challenges that some executives said are as bad as what they saw in spring 2020 when hoarding left holes in stocks of some staples.

Industry executives say new problems are arising weekly... Groceries including frozen waffles and beverages remain scarce as some food companies anticipate disruptions lasting into 2022. A wider range of products is running short and logistical challenges are compounding for many retailers.

Donny Rouse, chief executive of Louisiana-based Rouses Markets, said he is struggling to fill shelves as his company runs low on everything from pet food to canned goods. The chain of more than 60 supermarkets is sometimes receiving as little as 40% of what it orders, prompting Mr. Rouse and his staff to try to secure products earlier and more often. Before the pandemic, Rouses received well over 90% of its orders.

Ms. Kang reports the good news for customers of Stop & Shop Supermarket LLC that the firm is “lowering prices of substitutes for items that are running low." But scarcity will certainly force many firms to eat higher costs or pass them on to customers. Ms. Kang adds:

Amber Edwards, a mother of two who lives in Huntsville, Ala., said she has driven this summer to multiple supermarkets in her area for large packs of cherry Gatorade but has only found small sizes of other flavors.

“The shelves are empty, and online they are always out of stock," Ms. Edwards said, adding that she has been buying whatever she can find.

Sounds like fuel for continuing inflation. But Federal Reserve officials may decide that the latest Covid case increase is enough of an excuse to continue their emergency money-printing. Already, the Kansas City Fed has decided to gather central bankers virtually rather than literally at its annual Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference on Friday.

This is a shame because whatever health benefits participants may or may not derive from avoiding Wyoming, they will miss out on a striking example of price inflation. Evan Robinson-Johnson reported recently for the Associated Press:

It’s a seller’s market, and property owners are cashing out of Jackson Hole at unprecedented rates... recent increases in property values and the evaporation of supply have pushed sales prices into the stratosphere. The net value of the county is up 13.5% from 2020, according to Teton County Assessor Melissa Shinkle.

Sasha Motivala, a local filmmaker and landlord, has rented his second home in Wilson to local workers for nearly two decades. In the past 12 months, that house’s property value doubled, and Motivala realized he could sell it for $1.5 million. He gave his three renters until the end of August to move out.

Mr. Robinson-Johnson notes the impact of surging home prices on renters across the Mountain West:

Two roommates who bartend at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar and lived in Driggs, Idaho, were forced to move to Alta when their rental sold. Their other two roommates were also displaced. One of those roommates, an oral surgery assistant, moved in with his girlfriend. The other, a post office worker in Driggs, left the area.

Meanwhile, for some properties that don’t sell, landlords are increasing the rent by thousands of dollars.

Chris, who asked the Jackson Hole News&Guide to use only his first name, has lived in four Jackson rentals in nine months. Currently, he’s got a six-month lease for an east Jackson townhome.

When he signed, the landlord seemed intent on housing the local workforce. But when that lease renews in October, the monthly rent is nearly doubling from $3,200 to $6,000.

If Fed officials had traveled to the area for this year’s conference they also might have had a hard time finding things to do after giving speeches. The News&Guide’s Mike Koshmrl reports on a local business called Lewis & Clark River Expeditions:

There’s been record demand for the whitewater and scenic float trips offered by the family-owned shop on North Cache Street. For the first time in the company’s half century of operation, it was not possible for visitors to roll into town and impromptu book seats for a float down the Snake River.

Fed officials have likely had an easy time finding empty boats on previous visits. Perhaps this year’s shortages would have made an impression. Then again their memories of Jackson Hole’s surging prices might have proven to be merely transitory. Local middle-class consumers will find these conditions hard to forget.

No-Confidence Votes in Michigan

Voters seem ready to consider replacing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D., Mich.), even if they don’t know much about her potential successor. Paul Egan reports for the Detroit Free Press:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is in a virtual dead heat with expected Republican challenger James Craig, despite the fact that most of those surveyed do not recognize the former Detroit police chief’s name, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted for the Detroit Free Press and our outstate polling partners by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, found 45% of likely Michigan voters surveyed would vote for Whitmer and 44% would vote for Craig. The one-point gap is well within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. Another 11% were undecided or refused to say... On Whitmer’s job performance, 49% gave her a positive rating and 50% gave her a negative one. That is down from 52%-47% in February.

Michiganders wanting to know more about Ms. Whitmer’s potential challenger can consult an interesting July interview of Mr. Craig by the Journal’s Jillian Melchior.

James Freeman is the co-author of “The Cost: Trump, China and American Revival."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

