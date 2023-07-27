Too Much Money Chasing Too Many Small Stocks

Too Much Money Chasing Too Many Small Stocks7 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:08 AM IST
- In bullish times investing in small-cap stocks starts to look easy. That’s when mistakes are made
Dabbling in small-cap stocks is exciting.
There’s adventure in finding good companies few have heard of.
Then there’s the potential that an unknown company will be discovered by the market and become the next big investment story.
Finally, there’s that chance of making a killing.
Much like Page Industries, which about 15 years ago was a relatively unknown company. Today, it has transcended into a blue-chip stock that investors generally love.
Since its inital public offering (IPO), Page Industries has seen its market capitalization grow from about ₹400 crore to ₹40,000 crore today. That’s a cool 100x.
If that’s the promise the small-cap space generally holds, count me in too!
But the fact is that the small-cap space is littered with companies that held a lot of promise but never made it.
It’s also full of stories of many an investor going all in only to find out that they have been caught in a bad stock.
As much as I have heard about people making it big with small-cap stocks, I have heard, perhaps even more, of investors who have got stuck with terrible investments.
In spite of that there’s extreme interest in small caps. And not without reason.
Take a look at this table:
The BSE Smallcap Index multiplied over 25 times over a 20-year period. Over 10-years, it multiplied money 6.3 times.
However, between 2003 and 2013 period, which is a 10 year period, the BSE Sensex outperformed the BSE Smallcap.
In general, over very long periods of time, it will be fair to say that the BSE Smallcap Index has done better than the BSE Sensex.
So, naturally there’s a case to be made for small-cap stocks.
But where it gets complicated, or perhaps treacherous is a better word here, is when it boils down to individual stock picks.
With large-cap/blue-chip stocks, there is almost always a lot more information and good quality research available. So, in that sense the scope for a fundamental surprise is limited.
Another other advantage is that you can often be forgiven for buying good quality stocks at the wrong time. Over time, such companies deliver on fundamentals, and the stock prices sooner or later catch up. Usually, such companies pay dividends as well. In all, you won’t make a lot of money even when you get in at an inflated price, but perhaps you won’t lose your shirt either.
Think about buying Hindustan Unilever (then Hindustan Lever) in the late 1990s. The stock went nowhere for about 10 years. But pulled through in the end.
In case of small-caps, however, things often play out differently. Here, stocks can go down to zero, or near zero and not recover.
And that’s because there are a lot of unknows when it comes to such stocks.
This asymmetry of information creates the opportunity for mammoth gains, and at the same time the possibility of a devastating loss.
Let’s go back to Page Ind.
This the story Kenneth Andrade narrated to me in our Podcast, when I asked him about companies operating in niche sectors:
In 2007, I had a gentleman walk into office. He said he just had half an hour. And he wanted to make a pitch of this company because they were having an IPO. He came in, had his spiel and went back again. The company was in a very narrow vertical of a category which belonged to an industry which was called inner ware. It was Jockey (Page Ind). It was a half an hour meeting. That was one.
Second, on day of listing, not too many people know this, but the stock was actually down 15%.
And I think even fewer people know this that probably in 2002, and that is why he (the company / management) raised funds, he was over leveraged. If I am not mistaken, he also had a bad credit rating.
And that’s how cyclically that business turned around completely post this.
The reason I share this is because it is instructive in several ways.
First, the small-cap space is so large that it’s extremely difficult to regularly find investment opportunities that can pass a solid scrutiny. It’s a needle in a haystack situation. (in Kenneth’s case, it was a chance meeting)
Second, oftentimes, the company’s history may not evoke strong trust and belief in the promoter/management (debt overhang, poor credit rating).
Third, they could be operating in segments/categories of industries that are very niche (branded inner ware).
Fourth, they could be and often are very volatile, right from get go (crash on listing).
To me this is par for investing in small-cap stocks. A lot of things have to go right for you to make a killing in a stock.
Do you have it in you to pull this off?
In bullish times investing in small-cap stocks starts to look easy.
That’s when mistakes are made. Sometimes even life changing mistakes.
But it does not have to be that way for you.
Today, perhaps, we are again in a phase where small-cap stocks have caught the fancy of investors. It all looks so easy.
Monies are pouring into small-caps. Just look at gross inflows into small-cap funds alone - ₹7,358 crore in June 2023. Compare this to the inflows in June 2022 of just ₹2,581 crore. Remember June 2022, sentiment wise, was very bearish.
Even in June 2021, when the markets were very bullish, inflows into small-cap funds were just at ₹2,575 crore.
Is this surge justified? Only time will tell.
Having said that, there are signs that everything may not be perfect. In a Mint article published in July 2023, there was a mention of how two small-cap funds have stopped accepting lumpsum investments.
Given this context, I share below some thoughts on how you should think about your small-cap portfolio. Perhaps it will help you navigate the small-cap space better.
For starters, as I shared in an earlier piece, your allocation to equity should be about 30% to 40% of your “total" wealth. I then went on to discuss why you should invest in no more than 10 to 12 stocks, generally speaking. The idea is to make big bets. And if you don’t have the skill and/or time to do that, best to go with a mutual fund.
Let’s say, for arguments sake, you agree with this approach to allocation. Having such a large allocation to a single small-cap stock requires a very high level of conviction in it.
Honestly, few readers would have the kind of depth of knowledge, research and experience to pull this off on their own. And even then, there are a lot of “unknowns" which can put your wealth at risk.
The other alternative is that this allocation be broken up into several stocks. Like a mini portfolio within the larger portfolio.
To that my response is – it’s tough to find one high conviction stock, how do you plan on finding four? Added to that, how do you plan to track them? Smallcaps require a lot more careful monitoring.
So, what then are your realistic options for making it big with smallcap stocks?
I have broadly three ideas for you to consider.
First, given how well the small-cap index has done over long periods of time, simply invest in a small-cap index fund. I would go for an “index" fund/ETF that is more broader as against concentrated in its holdings
I know index funds are boring. They don’t make for good conversation. But in your defence, a 6.3x over 10 years is not a bad return at all.
Second, and again if you have high conviction, pick a small-cap fund. There’s a lot that goes into selecting the right fund, which we can deal with in a later piece. But for now, all I will say is pick the right fund management team, and not the stocks in the fund portfolio.
Before I move to my third idea, a word of caution.
Recollect that earlier we discussed how some fund managers are no longer accepting lumpsum investments into the small-cap schemes.
I would take that as a signal that this may not be the best time to go big time into small-cap stocks. So, if the above two options are what you like, tip toe into this space. The time to go big is when no one else is.
Third, if you still want the kicks out of investing in small-caps, set aside a play money allocation. In that pool, and that pool only, try all your serious ideas, punts and long shots. This should keep you occupied, and give you enough to crow about when there’s a discussion happening on smallcap stocks.
Rahul Goel is the former CEO of Equitymaster. You can tweet him @rahulgoel477.
You should always consult your personal investment advisor/wealth manager before making any decisions.