Top business roles need greater gender diversity

What can be done? Rather than simply tick boxes on a diversity agenda, firms should activate mentorship modules for women leaders. They should also frame policies that enable recruits to keep their jobs and ascend the business hierarchy without any penalty for time needed on children. Pregnancy provisions, upskilling modules, flexi-time permits and an office crèche for toddlers could reduce the drop-out rate and help create a talent pool for top jobs. At the start of last year’s covid lockdown, it looked as if work-from-home (WFH) would let women balance the demands of work and home better. But, given the lopsided burden of domestic duties that our cultural conditioning imposes on women, it did not ease everyone’s life equally. Still, our workplaces ought to offer a WFH option, and opting for it must not be taken as any reflection on job commitment. One reason that India is seeing a drastic decline in women’s participation in its overall workforce is a preference among households for women to invest time in aiding the education of their kids. Though such drop-outs are presumably far fewer among upper socio-economic clusters, employers cannot ignore this factor. If effective gender diversity is to be achieved, firms must diversify their pathways for women to attain C-suite jobs.