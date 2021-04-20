Top court takes over

With this, the judicial brakes have been slammed again on Reliance Retail’s proposed amalgamation of Future Retail. Amazon had objected to this deal, alleging it would violate an investment pact it had with Future that gave it the option of buying into Future Retail. This agreement’s legal validity has been questioned, though the Singapore court found cause enough in it to pause the business’s sale to Reliance. Who’s right is for our judiciary to decide, but the twists and turns in this three-way battle mustn’t end up casting a long shadow over how business is done in India. What’s fair shouldn’t be too hard to determine.

