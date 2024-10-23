Demographic divide: Why an optimal balance of power is a challenge
Summary
- Remarks made by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu’s M.K. Stalin on population policy mask a deeper worry: India’s growing north-south divide—not only in prosperity, but also over the future sharing of political power as delimitation looms.
The wheel has come full circle. From a time when population control and “Hum doh, hamaare doh" (two of us, two of ours) were national buzz-words, we now have Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and an important ally of India’s ruling alliance, urging the people of his state to have more children.