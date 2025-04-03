A thank-you note for all the tough bosses who went unloved

The initial years of working under a tough boss could be choppy, especially if one is new to the workplace and a young fledgling at that. It is akin to having the scary teacher in kindergarten who scolded you for falling out of line, admonished you for dragging your feet when all you wanted was to be picked up, and made you realize that you were just another child among many. But in later years, you learn to appreciate the scary teacher’s role in that confident gait you developed and how it sets you apart from those who have a sloppy air about them.