Tough reality needs tough action and RBI is unlikely to slow down
The growth-inflation mix is getting trickier and RBI will have to increase rates in big increments before it can call it a day
Global growth is slowing rapidly, inflation is stubbornly high and central banks in developed nations are hiking interest rates by magnitudes not seen in decades. All this has ramifications for emerging markets in the form of currency pressure and tighter financial conditions, compounding their own problematic growth and inflation mix.