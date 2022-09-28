Tough reality needs tough action and RBI is unlikely to slow down

Can inflation and the fiscal deficit fall below 5%? We forecast India’s inflation to fall to 5% in 2024-25, but any lower looks unlikely. At some point, policymakers will have to decide if they still need to meet the 4% target frequently, or whether the 4% inflation target should be revisited once the dust settles. The reason is that there’s just too much going on in the world—a realignment of supply chains, changing preferences in the labour markets and fiscal excesses.