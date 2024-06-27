Tourism can create the employment needed to go with economic growth
Summary
- The share of tourism in India’s economy is a negligible 0.9%, while its share in employment is more than five times its tiny slice of GDP. Policymakers must recognize the tourism sector’s high potential for generating jobs as well as economic output.
Perhaps the most intractable economic problem facing Indian policymakers today is how to translate India’s high GDP growth into high employment growth. One clear message from the reduced BJP share of seats in Parliament, especially its reduced share from Uttar Pradesh, is voter frustration with the lack of opportunities for proper employment and decent livelihoods.