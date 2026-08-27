Tourist or traveller? Bali doesn’t make too much of binaries and that’s part of its charm as a destination

The line up of grinning, life-sized robotic images instead of immigration officers at Bali’s airport welcoming us with manic enthusiasm on Monday turned out to be a mirage. The passport scanning machines were brand new but not working, forcing most travellers into queues manned by very few officers.
This mechanical malfunction was after Indonesian e-visas and-e arrival cards had made the process both easier and more complicated. Indonesia requires pointless ‘captcha’ codes to be deciphered by visitors, but Indian e-arrival formalities are still more difficult to complete on a computer screen because a balloon unhelpfully obscures the code.